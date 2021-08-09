Paul Heyman Says If The Rock Steps Into The Ring With Roman Reigns It Will Be His Farewell

WWE is hoping to book one of the biggest matches in recent history at either WrestleMania 38 or WrestleMania 39 between The Rock and Roman Reigns. It’s been reported that WWE has plans for The Rock to appear at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November to set up the match for the Universal Title.

Paul Heyman talked about the possibility of such a match in an interview with ITRWrestling.com. Heyman started off by asking who doesn’t want to main event WrestleMania against Reigns and if they say they don’t then they’re lying.

Heyman put over Reigns as the most dominant WrestleMania main eventer in history. He said Rock is just one of many people who are clamoring to step into the ring with Reigns at any time and especially at WrestleMania.

Heyman wouldn’t comment on whether The Rock is a member of the table, but would rather leave that up for Reigns.

“That is not a subject Roman Reigns wishes to address publicly at this time, either in The Rock’s favor or to The Rock’s detriment, because The Rock may not be welcome at our table. Roman Reigns will let you know when it’s appropriate for Roman Reigns to let you know.

If The Rock steps into the ring with Roman Reigns at any time, let alone at WrestleMania, that will be The Rock’s farewell, whether The Rock wants it to be or not.”

Reigns also has another big match already lined up as he’ll defend the WWE Universal Title against John Cena at next Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event.