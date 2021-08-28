Penta El Zero M Talks What Defeating Young Bucks At All Out Would Mean

Penta El Zero M and Fenix are going to All Out in search of some gold.

The Lucha Bros have earned the right to take on The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Titles. The Lucha Bros defeated Varsity Blondes and then Jurassic Express to seal their spots on the All Out PPV.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Penta El Zero M discussed what defeating Matt and Nick Jackson would mean for him and Fenix.

“Matt and Nick Jackson are our greatest rivals, and we have so much history with them in AEW and from the independent world. We are both brothers, and we all have a passion for wrestling, but there is a difference between us and The Young Bucks. It is not for show. Winning titles means everything to us. We will fight to the death for that championship.

“Our biggest motivation is that we are indebted to all our fans. This time, we will show them it is different. This time, we are better prepared. We will show why we’re the best tag team in the universe.”

The Lucha Bros have yet to capture tag team gold in AEW. Back in Oct. 2019, they took on SoCal Uncensored for the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Championships. Penta and Fenix fell short in the match, which aired live on Dynamite.

The title bout between Lucha Bros and The Young Bucks will be inside a steel cage. Time will tell if the stipulation will be able to prevent interference.