Pete Dunne: When His WWE Contract Finishes Revealed

It was recently reported by Fightful Select that WWE NXT Superstar Pete Dunne is extremely close to the end of his WWE contract and that he has not as of yet signed an extension to remain with the company.

This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Pete Dunne’s WWE NXT contract is up at the end of August.

Prior to this report, there were no reports as to when Dunne’s contract was up, only that he is in a situation similar to Adam Cole, whose own contract ended around NXT Great American Bash and he signed a extension up to WWE SummerSlam 2021.

“Pete Dunne’s deal is also coming due on either 8/31 or 9/1. He’s another super worker who has been in the system for years and should have been a main roster star, even if he started as part of a tag team, long ago.” WRESTLING OBSERVER NEWSLETTER

Pete Dunne Moving To AEW

Pete Dunne began on the WWE NXT UK roster, holding on to the WWE United Kingdom Championship for 685 days. Dunne was then moved to NXT in the United States ‘officially’, where he then won the NXT Tag Team Championships with Matt Riddle in early 2020.

Dunne is considered a hot commodity, with WWE eager to keep the 27-year-old performer and stop him moving over to AEW. The former PROGRESS World Champion could be a major player if he were to make the move to All Elite, with a wealth of experience but youth meaning that he’s got at least another potential 15 years left in his career, should he wish to wrestle for that long.