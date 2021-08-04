Peyton Royce (Cassie Lee) Talks The Breakup of the Iiconics & WWE Release

Cassie Lee (FKA Peyton Royce) was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet. She spoke on a variety of subjects including how she is doing and how she feels about wrestling since being released by WWE earlier this year.

“Since the draft, since they split Jess and I up it’s been rough. But I am doing well, every day I’m feeling happier and I’m just excited for the future,” she said.

“Then I have my moments where I just get sad that it didn’t work out but I really truly believe that everything happens for a reason and there’s something bigger out there for me.”

She continued to say that she is not finished with wrestling but she also wants to get into acting more. Her release from WWE hurt her, however, and she still gets emotional about it.

“Being let go really broke my heart and it kind of stole my love of wrestling and I would love to get that back and not move on with my life with this bitter feeling about wrestling. I still get emotional about it,” she continued.

“Literally every decision I made in my life was for the purpose that it would get me one step closer to WWE. And those are things like picking my subjects in high school.”

Peyton spoke about taking acting classes and being excited for future opportunities.

When Jessie and Cassie Get Together, They Are The Iiconics

Another interesting comment Peyton made during the discussion, is how similar Cassie and Jessie are to their on-screen personas when they are together.

“When Cassie and Jess are together, those two people are exactly the same as Peyton and Billie. But Cassie, I’m really shy and I don’t like to be in crowds of people, I get anxious. So when I’m by myself I’m very shy, I’m inside my shell but if I’m with her, there is no shell, I’m completely fine.”

It Was Peyton’s Idea To Break Up The Iiconics

Peyton also spoke about how it was actually her decision for the Iiconics to break up. She had told Billie in January that she wanted to have a run as a singles wrestler. Then one week when Billie was off, she had a singles match and Vince McMahon liked it, leading to her brief run as a singles wrestler.

“I wanted to go singles, there was just things I wanted to tick off my bucket list as a singles competitor,” she said.

“I feel like it’s my fault because I wanted to push myself and see what I was capable of but that might have been the worst decision I made because nothing ever happened,” she continued.