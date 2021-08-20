Reigns: Jon Moxley Couldn’t Be The Man In WWE Because I’m Here

Roman Reigns believes he knows why Jon Moxley could never be the top guy in WWE.

Reigns exploded onto the WWE scene along with Moxley, who was Dean Ambrose on WWE TV, and Seth Rollins. Together, they formed a group known as The Shield. When the group split up, all three men ended up capturing world titles.

As it stands now, Reigns is considered to be the top dog in WWE. Rollins has also established himself as a main eventer. Moxley decided against signing a new contract with WWE and made the jump to AEW.

Reigns is due to defend his WWE Universal Championship against John Cena at SummerSlam this Saturday night (Aug. 20). During an in-ring promo, Cena accused Reigns of nearly ruining Rollins and running Moxley out of WWE.

Reigns spoke to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport and responded to Cena’s claims.

“You tell me. There’s levels to this game man. John has skills, he’s charismatic, he’s a great public speaker, he has good energy, he really understands crowd reaction. When you don’t have good stuff to say, let’s just pander to the crowd and that’s what he did. It’s like a professional watching another professional and I could see, he had nothing to him. He’s just doing that spin game and they’re counting to three with me, let’s say that over. Marketing strategy, let’s condition them and do it 14 times but when it comes down to it there was nothing that he said, there was no connection there. I have no clue.

“Dean is obviously doing what Dean is doing and I think he’s happy over there at AEW but if he could’ve been the man here, he would’ve been the man here. But he couldn’t because I’m the man here. Seth Rollins is going through the same thing but he’s doing great. I can say that as someone who is doing better than him, I’m the Universal Champion, this is all mine, it’s my company. But he’s still a great talent who’s doing the best work of his career so I don’t really know man. It was quite the experience to see him out there, it was just words, a whole bunch of energetic words.”

Moxley is a former AEW Champion. He held that title for 277 days. Many are wondering what’s next for Moxley now that a rumored All Out matchup with IWGP United States Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi appears to be off the table.

What do you think Jon Moxley would be doing if he stood with WWE?