Report: Sasha Banks Not At SmackDown, SummerSlam Match Possibly Off

The highly anticipated rematch between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks may not be happening at SummerSlam.

Belair is scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Banks tomorrow night (Aug. 20). The bout was feared to have been in jeopardy as both Belair and Banks were pulled from consecutive live events. While nothing had been confirmed, speculation of COVID-19 ran rampant.

Uh… Bryon Saxton just announced that both Sasha and Bianca will not be appearing due to unforeseen circumstances.



????#wwecharlotte — Chris Riddle (@ChrisRiddle) August 14, 2021

WWE fans had some good news when it was reported that Belair and Banks were “cleared” to compete this weekend. The good news didn’t last, however.

PW Insider is reporting that Banks isn’t present for the go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Furthermore, there is reportedly backstage talk that the title rematch could be off the SummerSlam card.

Belair is reportedly in Phoenix, Arizona for SmackDown tonight. It’ll be interesting to see whether or not Bianca Belair will get a replacement opponent if Sasha Banks is unavailable. Last week’s episode of SmackDown ended with Banks using Belair’s hair to apply more force to the Bank Statement.

During last week’s contract signing, Carmella and Zelina Vega attacked Belair, leading to Banks locking in the Bank Statement. It’s possible that they could be involved if Belair needs a new opponent for this weekend’s PPV, but of course, that is just speculation at this time.

