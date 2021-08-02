Ric Flair Granted His Release From WWE

Ric Flair has been released by WWE. We’ve been hearing talk about Flair wanting out for several months and Fightful/WrestlingInc confirmed the news on Monday.

The 16-time World Champion is one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. His daughter, Charlotte, remains with the company.

His most recent on-camera appearance with WWE occurred back in February 2021. He was involved in a romantic storyline with Lacey Evans, who was feuding with Charlotte. The angle was dropped after Evans legitimately became pregnant.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani back in May, Flair revealed that he and Lacy Evans were both very uncomfortable with the storyline. He was angry about what WWE creative came up with, but went along with the angle in an effort to be a team player.

The Nature Boy was spotted in Charlotte, North Carolina last week hanging with AEW broadcaster Jim Ross. Charlotte’s significant other, Andrade El Idolo, wrestles for All Elite Wrestling.