Riddle Comments On Him and John Cena Not Seeing Eye To Eye At First

Matt Riddle says he and John Cena are “bros” but at first they didn’t quite see eye to eye. Riddle spoke to Sportskeeda recently and talked about his “bro-off” segment with Cena as well as Randy Orton‘s reaction to it.

“John Cena is pretty cool. Originally, when we first met, we didn’t see eye to eye. He didn’t really understand what a bro was, but now he gets it. We’re bros. After John did that little promo with me on the mic, we bro’d off to each other, Randy (Orton) hit me up, and he goes, ‘I don’t know if you know this kid, but John Cena just gave you the rub.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I know what the rub is Randy,’” Riddle said (transcriptions via Wrestling Inc.).

Riddle continued to say that sometimes Orton speaks to him as if he hasn’t been wrestling long. He says he has to explain to Orton that he’s been around for awhile and recognizes what Cena did for him during that segment.

“Randy talks to me like I don’t know what wrestling is sometimes, and I have to be like, ‘Randy, I’ve wrestled on the indies. I’ve been in WWE a couple of years, not at your level, for sure, but I know what I’m doing. I know what the rub is. I know what Cena did. We’re cool. I got this,’ but I was very excited about that. John doesn’t have to and didn’t have to do that, and he went out of his way to make it part of the show and we did it. So made me happy and then we even tagged together later that night on the darker part of the show, where it was off-camera. It was a lot of fun.”

It was a big episode of WWE RAW this week for Riddle and Orton. Most of the episode centered around Orton telling Riddle they were no longer a team. Orton would face AJ Styles in the main event, however, and Riddle came out to prevent Omos from getting involved. At the end of the night, after Riddle had come to Orton’s aide, Orton gave Riddle an RKO. It’s still not clear if they will continue teaming together.