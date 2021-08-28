Riddle Sends Message To Roman Reigns: You’re Not Moving Needles

One half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Riddle, is well aware of recent comments made by Roman Reigns on moving the needle.

Reigns made some headlines when he discussed the return of CM Punk. Reigns told Ariel Helwani of BT Sport that Punk was never as over or as good as John Cena or The Rock.

Riddle caught wind of that interview and told Bleacher Report that Reigns himself isn’t exactly moving the needle.

“No disrespect to Roman, he seems like a swell fella, but at the same time, it’s like when people say they’re a good parent. You know what? If you were a good parent, your kids would be telling you you’re a good parent. When he’s saying ‘Acknowledge me’ or ‘I move the needle,’ no, you don’t. You’re related to The Rock. Shut up. Like, I’m not impressed, I can beat you up in a real fight. So, shut your mouth.

“You’re not moving needles. I’m the real stallion, RK-Bro is moving the merch, we’re moving the needle, and that’s it. I don’t want to say too much, I’m not trying to get in trouble. Hey, hats off to him. He’s amazing at what he does. I do like what he does, but at the same time, it’s like, get off your high horse. You’re in that spot for a reason. You’re not a bro. You’re second generation. I’m first generation.”

Riddle has been known to ruffle some feathers. He’s had backstage run-ins with Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. When it comes to Goldberg, Riddle seems to have been able to ease tension between the two. The incident with Lesnar was reportedly due to Riddle constantly calling him out in the media. It’s said that Lesnar told Riddle to stop talking about him because they’ll never share the ring.

As far as Reigns goes, he and Riddle aren’t likely to cross paths unless this year’s Survivor Series PPV has cross-promotional matches. Riddle has hit his stride on Monday Night Raw with Randy Orton as his tag team partner. Reigns is also on a roll with his “Tribal Chief” character on Friday Night SmackDown.