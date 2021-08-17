Roman Reigns On Naomi Possibly Joining The Bloodline Story

While The Usos originally opposed the Universal champion Roman Reigns when he first turned heel, the duo has since joined the Tribal Chief in his quest to be acknowledged as the Head Of The Table.

Though there is one more member of their family on the WWE roster who hasn’t joined this bloodline story yet – the wife of Jimmy Uso, Naomi.

When asked about the possibility of the former women’s champion joining their group during an interview with New York Post, Reigns claimed that it’s just not something that they have come up with:

“I do believe if she was put in that position, coupled with all of us surrounding her along with Paul Heyman and the rest of our creative brainstorming system that we have and how we craft our narratives, I think we could put her in a good position.

It’s just not something we’ve had time to come up with a thorough game plan. If we did, I think she’s definitely a superstar who could step up and take advantage of it.”

During the talk, the current champion was also asked about the recent DUI arrest of Jimmy Uso. Replying to it he said that he doesn’t condone that kind of behavior.

