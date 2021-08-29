Ronda Rousey Praises NWA Empowerrr PPV

Mickie James and the NWA presented Empowerrr last night from the Chase ballroom in St. Louis. Ronda Rousey was watching the show and posted her comments to social media throughout the evening.

Rousey was particularly impressed with the Knockouts championship match between Deonna Purrazzo and Melina. Purrazzo was able to make Melina tap after focusing on Melina’s leg for much of the contest.

Melina responded to Rousey’s comments as well.

What a great thing to see. Thank you so much! ?? — ?????? (@RealMelina) August 29, 2021

Following the Knockouts title match was the finals in the 4-team tournament for the NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships. The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) came out the victors and new champs after defeating Red Velvet and KiLynn King.

Holy frickin moley those ladies had such a hard match to follow and not only maintained he momentum of the night but accelerated it – btw @Thee_Red_Velvet still managing to stand out amongst everyone kicking all kinds of ass was so damn impressive #EMPOWERRR — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) August 29, 2021

The nights main event was the NWA Women’s Invitational Cup. The 10-person Gauntlet match was won by Chelsea Green. Rousey sent out her congratulations to Green and praised the PPV overall.

What a PPV! So worth the money – I honestly would have paid double ? Congrats @ImChelseaGreen and all the ladies who put on an amazing show tonight???????????? #EMPOWERRR — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) August 29, 2021

The NWA returns to PPV tonight. The NWA 73rd Anniversary show will also air from the Chase Ballroom in St. Louis.