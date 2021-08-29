Ronda Rousey Praises NWA Empowerrr PPV

Mickie James and the NWA presented Empowerrr last night from the Chase ballroom in St. Louis. Ronda Rousey was watching the show and posted her comments to social media throughout the evening.
Rousey was particularly impressed with the Knockouts championship match between Deonna Purrazzo and Melina. Purrazzo was able to make Melina tap after focusing on Melina’s leg for much of the contest.
Melina responded to Rousey’s comments as well.
Following the Knockouts title match was the finals in the 4-team tournament for the NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships. The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) came out the victors and new champs after defeating Red Velvet and KiLynn King.
The nights main event was the NWA Women’s Invitational Cup. The 10-person Gauntlet match was won by Chelsea Green. Rousey sent out her congratulations to Green and praised the PPV overall.
The NWA returns to PPV tonight. The NWA 73rd Anniversary show will also air from the Chase Ballroom in St. Louis.
- NWA World Heavyweight Championship vs Career
Nick Aldis (c) vs Trevor Murdoch
- NWA World Women’s Championship
Champion vs Invitational Cup Winner
- NWA National Championship
Chris Adonis (c) vs James Storm
- NWA World Tag Team Championships
Aron Stevens and JR Kratos (c) vs. La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450)
- Thom Latimer vs. Crimson vs. Tim Storm
- Tyrus, The Masked Man, and Jordan Clearwater (with Austin Idol) vs. Da Pope and The End (Odinson and Parrow)
- #1 Contender National Championship
12-Person Battle Royal