Ronda Rousey Resurfaces, Rips Rebellious WWE “Fans”

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE last Saturday after being informed by Head of Relations John Laurinaitis in what was blamed on budget cuts for his release.

Ronda Rousey took to Twitter to go off on fans of the company who disrespected Bray Wyatt while he was still with the company. She also brought up the chants by fans for wanting him while also being the same people who would chant for wanting beach balls during matches at a time when Wyatt was still with the company.

She wrote, “I’ve seen you same “fans” chanting #WeWantWyatt last night chanting “We want beach balls” over @WWEBrayWyatt performing. If the @wwe treated him like he was expendable it was because you ungrateful idiots did first.”

In regards to the “we want beach balls” chant, it happened during a 2017 Finn Balor vs. Jason Jordan match in Brooklyn at the Barclay’s Center.

Also, in 2018 at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, those same chants were made during the Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy match.

It should be noted that not all fans are guilty of these chants, but rather a vocal minority that shows disrespect to the wrestlers at some shows.

