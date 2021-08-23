Samoa Joe Wins WWE NXT Title At TakeOver 36

The highly anticipated first-ever match between Samoa Joe and Karrion Kross for the NXT Title took place in the main event of the WWE NXT TakeOver 36 event.

The match was a strong showing for both men with them getting plenty of offense. Joe looked like he hadn’t missed a beat inside of the ring. Joe with the muscle buster for the win and to become the NXT Champion.

Joe was favored to win the championship considering Kross made his main roster debut last despite some questionable booking after losing to Jeff Hardy. Kross is slated to be on the Raw roster going forward, but without Scarlett.

Joe hadn’t wrestled since February 2020 due to concussion issues. He was working as a commentator for the Raw brand until he was released by WWE this past April. Fast forward to June, Joe returned as an on-screen authority figure for NXT and also worked in the talent scouting department in NXT.

Joe was supposed to keep order for NXT General Manager William Regal, but when Kross choked out Joe after retaining his title over Johnny Gargano then attacked Regal the following week, that was enough to make Joe snap and demand to be allowed to wrestle again.

Joe wanted Regal to sign a contract to have him back as an active in-ring performer in NXT and sign a contract for the match at TakeOver. Regal agreed to what Joe was offering and made the match official.

Kross won the title back from Finn Balor at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver – Night 2 this past April.

