Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair ‘Cleared’ For WWE SummerSlam

Bianca Belair‘s SmackDown Women’s title defense against Sasha Banks at SummerSlam will take place as scheduled, following several days of caution and concern.

The first indication that this match was at risk occurred over the weekend. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair were both advertised for WWE‘s live events from Charlotte, North Carolina and Columbia South Carolina. Unfortunately, they did not attend due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Uh… Bryon Saxton just announced that both Sasha and Bianca will not be appearing due to unforeseen circumstances.



????#wwecharlotte — Chris Riddle (@ChrisRiddle) August 14, 2021

SEScoops can confirm there was concern within WWE that the SummerSlam SmackDown Women’s Championship match was in jeopardy. Thankfully, with just a few days until SummerSlam, WWE can breathe a sigh of relief.

According to PWInsider, both women have been medically cleared for Saturday’s WWE pay-per-view from Las Vegas, NV. Barring “something unforeseen,” they will also be on hand for Friday’s go-home edition WWE Smackdown.

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks is the highly anticipated rematch from their encounter this past April at WrestleMania 37.