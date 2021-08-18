Seth Rollins Explains Why He Doesn’t Want To Team With Becky Lynch Again

Seth Rollins‘ team with his wife Becky Lynch for their 2019 feud against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans got a mixed reaction from fans. It appears Rollins himself is not very keen on reuniting with her on TV for another storyline in the future.

The former universal champion talked about it in his recent interview with Sports Media podcast. He explained why he wouldn’t want to team with his better half again:

“We tried to make the best out of it, but I don’t think either of us were terribly comfortable with it. And even though we have incredible chemistry as people, as performers our characters never really vibed on-screen.

And so I think it’s just kind of one of those things that if she comes back, more than likely we’ll stay away from it. We just won’t touch on it.”

‘She Doesn’t Need Anybody’

Seth Rollins went on to claim that Becky Lynch’s character is a loner and it doesn’t feel good to see the former women’s champion in a relationship. According to him, The Man’s gimmick is not built for a number two:

“Even when I was pre-Drip God, Visionary, Monday Night Messiah – it didn’t work. But her character – she’s a loner. She doesn’t need anybody. To see that character in a relationship… it doesn’t feel good. It never felt good. And so especially now, I don’t know what it would look like.

Her [Becky’s] character’s not built for a number two, it’s just really not. No harm in that, but I don’t think we need to touch on it ever again. We’ll see what happens, but that’s how I feel at the moment.”

Becky Lynch has been training for her in-ring return for a while now but an exact date for her return is not known. Seth Rollins on the other hand is currently scheduled to face Edge at the SummerSlam PPV this Saturday.