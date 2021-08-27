Shinsuke Nakamura Denies Report He’s Signed A Contract Extension With WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura is denying a report that he has signed a contract extension with WWE. An article in Nikkan Sports published a report stating that Nakamura had extended his deal with the company but Nakamura replied to say that this is not the case.

“‘King’ Shinsuke Nakamura extends contract with WWE, period unknown US media coverage,” a translation of the headline reads.

Nakamura then responded with “Soreusodesuyo” which according to Google translate means “That’s a lie.”

Soreusodesuyo — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) August 27, 2021

In terms of what led to this report, it appears multiple outlets may have misconstrued comments made by Andrew Zarian on the Mat Men podcast. Zarian says he was referring to a contract extension that Nakamura signed in 2019, not a new one signed recently.

Hey guys didn’t report Nakamura signed a new deal. Was discussing his 2019 deal not 2021. — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 27, 2021

Reports of Nakamura signing a contract extension with WWE in 2019 were originally made by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Nakamura did a few months back. https://t.co/WD0x0ZREfJ — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) November 13, 2019

It has been a successful summer for Nakamura. He defeated Baron Corbin for the “King of WWE” title in June. That ended up sending Corbin on quite the downward spiral. Nakamura then defeated Apollo Crews to win the Intercontinental Championship on the August 13th episode of Smackdown. He is a former 2x NXT Champion, 2x United States Champion, and 2x and current Intercontinental Champion. Nakamura also won the Royal Rumble in 2018.