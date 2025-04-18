WWE Hall of Famer Teases Facing Chelsea Green At WrestleMania 41

Chelsea Green is without a role for WWE WrestleMania 41 but that could be about to change. Speaking at a Fanatics Live signing, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella was asked about potentially answering an open challenge made by the Women’s U.S. Champion.

“I’m waiting for her to have an open challenge. I might just show up. I keep all my stuff on me, just in case.”

Green’s role, or lack thereof, at WrestleMania 41 has irked many who believe the charismatic champion has warranted a spot on the card. Taking to X, Green’s husband Matt Cardona acknowledged his bias before arguing that the Canadian should have something at WrestleMania.

I know not everybody can be on #WrestleMania and I’m biased because she’s my hot wife, but how is @ImChelseaGreen not on a 2 night Mania?! — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 15, 2025

With one more SmackDown before WrestleMania 41, there’s still time for Green to be added to this weekend’s two-night event inside Allegiant Stadium. As for Bella, who last competed for WWE at the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE, fans shouldn’t count out an appearance by the longest-reigning WWE Divas Champion.