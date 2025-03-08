LA Knight Vows to Bring WWE U.S. Title Back to the Light After Win

During the March 7, 2025, edition of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight captured the WWE United States Championship for the second time. In the main event of the Philadelphia show, Knight dethroned Shinsuke Nakamura, who had won the gold from Knight in November 2-2024.

Speaking after the match, Knight vowed to bring the title back to the light.

“Shinsuke Nakamura you had a nice little reign in the shadows.Hope you enjoyed it but now we’re bringing it out to the light like nobody else can.”

Knight’s words echo a common criticsm of Nakamura’s reign as champion as he very rarely defended the gold on TV. Nakamura’s defeat to Knight on SmackDown marked only the second televised title defense for the King of Strong Style. The issue of sporadic title defenses has also been a problem in previous reigns on the main roster including as U.S. Champion and Intercontinental Champion.

Knight is 42 years old, an age when many wrestlers would be looking at winding down in the ring. Reflecting on his long journey to the top, Knight acknowledged having doubts in the past.

“It was only a few years ago I thought my career was never going to go anywhere. I thought my career was kind of nearing its end and here I am all of a sudden, just taking off. All of a sudden, just with the United States Champion not once, but twice.”

Rather than nearing its end, LA Knight’s career continues to blossom with a second U.S. title reign to his name. With WrestleMania 41 approaching, fans can expect big things from the Megastar, including a potential title match at the Showcase of the Immortals.