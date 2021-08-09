Spoiler: A Return Is Set For Tonight’s RAW

A spoiler has been revealed, and a Superstar is reportedly set to return for Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

According to a report from PWInsider, Jeff Hardy was seen backstage for tonight’s RAW, and will return to the ring to wrestle.

Hardy was last seen in action on July 19, when he defeated a RAW TV-debuting Karrion Kross. Hardy was removed from TV after testing positive for COVID-19 to quarantine himself for two weeks.

The positive COVID-19 test put a stop to the feud with Kross that had reportedly been planned. Fightful indicated that the original plan was for Kross to face Jeff Hardy again on the July 26 episode of Raw, and lose for a second time.

There’s no word on who Hardy will face for his return. The following matches and segments have been announced for Monday’s show, starting at 8pm EST: