Tony Khan Addressed Live Crowd Before AEW The First Dance (Video)

Last night’s AEW The First Dance show from a sold-out United Center in Chicago was the biggest moment in the young promotion’s history. Tony Khan spoke to the live crowd before the event began. His excitement for what was to come that night was clear.

“Thank you so much. I’ve always dreamed of doing a wrestling show here,” Khan began. “I’ve always dreamed of bringing wrestling here but I always wanted it to be the biggest, greatest night imaginable. And tonight, I promise you, we’re bringing you something very special tonight at the First Dance!”

The crowd then erupted into a CM Punk chant. Khan gets a little emotional as he continues his speech.

“It’s almost time for Rampage, everyone. We’re going to have a great night tonight. I appreciate every single one of you for being here, I appreciate you putting your faith in AEW, I appreciate you trusting us. Thank you for believing in AEW! You fans will be rewarded tonight. Thank you, Chicago! I love you!”

CM Punk returning to pro-wrestling after more than 7.5 years away would take place shortly after Khan’s speech. Punk confirmed that he signed with the promotion and will be facing Darby Allin at All Out on September 5th.

Khan’s speech can be heard in the player below: