Tony Khan Addresses Max Caster’s “Terrible” Rap On AEW Dark

AEW President Tony Khan has reacted to the controversy surrounding Max Caster‘s latest rap on Tuesday’s AEW Dark.

Caster and AEW faced strong pushback after his rap referenced the mental health of US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and the 2006 sexual assault criminal case involving members of the Duke University lacrosse team.

Caster rapped, “The Acclaimed kicking ass for miles, make you claim mental health like Simone Biles. The Sydals gonna pay the cost, I’m gonna treat those bitches like Duke lacrosse. The Blondes say they the best but those dudes are faker than a PCR test. And what’s that smell here in North Carolina, oh wait that’s Julia’s …”

Thanks, Dave! Seems like a lot of people enjoyed #AEWDark tonight! Proud to be a part of the 100th episode!#MicDrop ???? https://t.co/VAJdapvEGH — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) August 4, 2021

I normally like Max Caster a lot, even the raps that have approached the line, but this was a terrible idea on so many levels. He shouldn't have said any of this, nobody should've approved it if asked, & AEW shouldn't have included it in a show they had 6 days to edit. Be better. https://t.co/AYifrQvkg9 — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) August 4, 2021

Tony Khan Reacts To Max Caster Controversy

During his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan announced he is taking over editing duties of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. Khan called the situation “terrible” and said the controversial comments never should have made it to air.

To ensure something like this does not happen again, Khan will be taking over editing duties for the show in order to prevent something like this happening again.

“Last night on Dark, Max Caster’s rap was terrible. I was not out there in the moment when he did it, it was not during Dynamite,” Khan said. “I had not heard it until last night, truthfully. In the editing process, it should have been caught. We deleted the episode and re-posted it with that edited out but it shouldn’t have aired.”

“This would never have happened (on Dynamite) because Max’s raps, I have always gone over them with him,” he continued. “I don’t script or write wrestler’s promos, but the bullet points I give. In this case, it shouldn’t have happened and what will happen going forward is I will take over the editing of Dark and Elevation myself.”

Khan was praised on social media for his handling of the situation.

I book the cards for all our shows, Dynamite + now Rampage, & I also book the cards for Elevation/Dark. Yes I’m always in the chair during Dynamite, but during Dark, I’m sometimes backstage producing Dynamite promos. I’ve always edited taped Dynamites, but will edit Darks now too — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 4, 2021

A reference to Simone Biles was also made on WWE RAW this week. Charlotte Flair mentioned the gymnast in her promo this week regarding Nikki ASH.

The Acclaimed are currently ranked #2 in the AEW top-5 tag-team rankings.