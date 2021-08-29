Tony Khan Confirms More Talent Acquisitions For AEW

AEW fans can expect more talent to appear in the coming months.

As AEW continues to grow, so does its roster. Fans clamored for the return of CM Punk and AEW delivered on the second episode of Rampage. Punk made his return to a thunderous ovation inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Tony Khan said Punk’s debut alone paid for itself.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the debut of Bryan Danielson, who reportedly signed with AEW. His appearance has reportedly been bumped up to the Sept. 5 All Out PPV. Khan is staying mum on the report just as he did ahead of Punk’s promotional debut.

One thing Tony Khan wasn’t shy in discussing was beefing up the AEW roster even more. Here’s what he told the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“I’m definitely going to make multiple additions over the next four to six months. I think there’ll be some activity in the near future. I can’t specify exactly what it is and I don’t think anybody would really want me to. Just like nobody would have wanted any combination of anything going into The First Dance of what it was, or how it was going to come off. But I definitely will be active and have been active signing people from day one in this company.

“Recruiting talent is key to any wrestling company. It’s key to any sports business, whether it’s the NFL or English football or wrestling. In this case of wrestling, I think we’ve built as good a roster as I believe you could build in this amount of time, with so many stars, a really really great core of people that have been here from day one, and we’ve expanded consistently. I think the additions we’ve made have been a lot of smart additions and really are very well positioned now with expanding our TV and adding a third hour. This is when I really wanted to kick into full gear so to speak.

“But the timing of it is perfect because going into All Out, which is definitely without a doubt going to be the biggest PPV event we’ve done in our history.”

All Out will feature the in-ring return of CM Punk. He’ll be going one-on-one with Darby Allin. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will put his gold on the line against Christian Cage.

