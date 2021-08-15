Tony Khan: Fuego Del Sol’s AEW Contract Was A ‘Complete Shoot’

Tony Khan claims that when Fuego Del Sol was offered his AEW contract on the debut episode of Rampage, it was a total shoot.

This past Friday night (Aug. 13), Del Sol challenged Miro for the TNT Championship. The stipulation was that if Del Sol won then not only would he become a titleholder but he’d also be offered an AEW contract. Despite getting off to a blazing start, nailing Miro with three tornado DDTs, Del Sol was crushed by the Machka Kick and was forced to tap out to the Game Over.

After the match, Miro seemingly tore up Del Sol’s contract. When Rampage returned from commercial break, Del Sol was in the ring and received cheers from the Pittsburgh crowd. Sammy Guevara then made his entrance and was handed a contract by Khan. He then presented it to Del Sol, revealing his best friend is now All Elite.

“Fuego, Fuego man you lost but sometimes there’s victory in defeat. I mean, you’ve been coming here for the past year, you’re like 1-50 but who cares cause these people love you. And Fuego, whether you know it a lot of guys love you back there too. Tony Khan thought it was only right for me to be the one to come out here, since you’re my best friend, to say officially Fuego Del Sol is All Elite.”

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Khan revealed that the moment Del Sol received his contract was a legit shoot.

“That was a complete shoot. Fuego had no idea that was going to happen. Sammy was the only person I told, and Fuego was legitimately surprised to receive the contract he’s been dreaming of and chasing.”

Fuego Del Sol has yet to have a singles victory under the AEW banner. His only win with the promotion was a tag team match.