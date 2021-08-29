Tony Khan On Daniel Bryan Rumors: “I Can’t Answer That Question”

Daniel Bryan is heavily rumored to make his AEW debut very soon. Tony Khan‘s comments on the matter are only going to fuel the speculation about his future.

The AEW president was recently interviewed by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. They talked about things such as the All Out PPV, CM Punk, and more.

When asked for his comments on rumors surrounding the former world champion, Khan claimed that while it’s fair to ask, he cannot answer the question right now:

“I can’t answer that question. It’s fair for you to ask that question but it’s not anything I could address on the Observer today but it’s fair enough for you to ask it. He’s one of the all-time greats.”

While Tony Khan did not comment on Daniel Bryan specifically, he did claim that they are going to make multiple additions to their roster over the next 4 to 6 months.

The reports of Bryan Danielson joining the AEW roster after leaving WWE first came out last month. AEW has since started dropping hints about the former WWE star. The first of them were seen on Being The Elite

CM Punk also recently teased Bryan during his promo on Dynamite. Latest reports suggest that Danielson is set to make his AEW debut very soon. It’d be interesting to see what he does on his first appearance.