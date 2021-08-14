Tony Khan Reacts To AEW Rampage Debut

Tony Khan is quite pleased with how the debut episode of AEW Rampage unfolded.

This past Friday night (Aug. 13), the first-ever Rampage event took place inside the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennslyvania. Rampage got off to a hot start when Christian Cage defeated Kenny Omega to capture the Impact Wrestling World Title. We then saw Fuego Del Sol fail to capture the TNT Title from Miro. Despite the loss, Del Sol was given a contract with AEW.

Headlining the card was an AEW Women’s World Title match. Champion Britt Baker put her gold on the line against Red Velvet. Baker won the match via Lockjaw. After the match, Kris Statlander attempted to thwart Britt’s post-match attack on Velvet. Statlander ended up being ambushed by Jamie Hayter, who is now All Elite.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Khan expressed joy in how AEW was able to pull off the first Rampage show.

“This was one of the biggest nights in the history of the company, and it was a great show. We went in with a tremendous card of three championship matches and a plan to deliver the best one-hour wrestling TV show anyone’s seen in a very long time. We needed to hit a home run, and we did. Everyone across the board, including production and staff, did a tremendous job.”

Tony Khan also hyped up the Aug. 20 edition of Rampage and seemingly dropped another CM Punk hint.

“We highlighted our people, and that led to great moments. Tonight was all about showing fans the top stars of AEW, ones that are becoming mainstream names in wrestling and even outside of it, too. This is the perfect time to launch Rampage, and I wanted to go in as hot as possible.

“Next week’s Rampage is ‘The First Dance’, and I think everyone knows what to expect—and everyone is very excited. We built a foundation here for what you’re going to see next week. This was a huge premiere, and there is tons of anticipation for next week in Chicago.”

Did you like the debut episode of AEW Rampage?