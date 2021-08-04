Tony Khan Says Max Caster’s Rap Was “Terrible” and “Should Have Been Caught”

Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and said that he will be taking over editing duties of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. This comes on the heels of this week’s AEW Dark show having to be pulled, edited, and then re-posted as a result of comments made by Max Caster.
“The Acclaimed kicking ass for miles, make you claim mental health like Simone Biles
The Sydals gonna pay the cost, I’m gonna treat those bitches like Duke lacrosse
The Blondes say they the best but those dudes are faker than a PCR test
And what’s that smell here in North Carolina, oh wait that’s Julia’s…” reads a transcription of Caster’s rap.
Tony Khan was on Busted Open Radio and said that Caster’s comments were “terrible” and that they should have been caught before the show aired. Khan continued to say that he will be taking over editing duties for the show in order to prevent something like this happening again.
“Last night on Dark, Max Caster’s rap was terrible. I was not out there in the moment when he did it, it was not during Dynamite,” Khan said. “I had not heard it until last night, truthfully. In the editing process, it should have been caught. We deleted the episode and re-posted it with that edited out but it shouldn’t have aired.”
“This would never have happened (on Dynamite) because Max’s raps, I have always gone over them with him,” he continued. “I don’t script or write wrestler’s promos, but the bullet points I give. In this case, it shouldn’t have happened and what will happen going forward is I will take over the editing of Dark and Elevation myself.”
A reference to Simone Biles was also made on WWE RAW this week. Charlotte Flair mentioned the gymnast in her promo this week regarding Nikki ASH.
The Acclaimed are currently ranked #2 in the AEW top-5 tag-team rankings.