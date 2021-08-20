Tony Khan Says The Format Of Tonight’s Rampage Will Be Different

AEW‘s “The First Dance” will be the second-ever episode of Rampage. Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and said the format of tonight’s show will not be typical of what fans can expect from typical episodes of the show.

“The format of tonight’s show will be very different,” Khan said (transcription via WrestlingNewsCO). “It’s gonna be different than last week’s Rampage and really different than most Rampages. I think for an average Friday night, it’s gonna be a great wrestling show every Friday on Rampage. I would expect the format [for regular Rampage shows] to be more similar to what we did in the premiere episode than what we do tonight.”

Khan said a big surprise on the show has necessitated the format change.

“It’s gonna be unusual but it’s also gonna be the biggest surprise we ever delivered and that’s why it necessitates a very different format than we’ve done for just a standard wrestling card,” Khan continued.

3 matches have been scheduled for tonight. Jon Moxley will face Daniel Garcia. Jade Cargill will also take on Kiera Hogan. The 4-team tag-team tournament to determine new title contenders also kicks off tonight. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will face Private Party in a semi-final match tonight.

It was not specifically mentioned on this week’s Dynamite that there is a big surprise expected on tonight’s show. Several CM Punk teases have been made in recent weeks, however. Khan also alluded to a big planned surprise tonight in the below Tweet: