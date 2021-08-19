Tony Khan Teases Biggest Announcement In AEW History At Rampage

The second edition of AEW Rampage figures to be one that wrestling fans can’t miss.

While it hasn’t been announced, the general consensus is that CM Punk will be making his AEW debut inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois tomorrow night (Aug. 20). Punk hasn’t been a part of a wrestling show outside of WWE Backstage since 2014.

The upcoming episode of Rampage dubbed The First Dance has been heavily promoted by AEW to the point where extra seating recently opened up for the United Center.

AEW founder Tony Khan took to his Twitter account to tease the biggest announcement in the company’s history tomorrow night.

I’m betting that excitement from the most anticipated announcement in @AEW history at #AEWRampage The First Dance will build up through All Out on PPV. We’ll make new fans + we’ll welcome dormant wrestling households worldwide back into the fold; a new era in #AEW begins tomorrow — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 19, 2021

Tony Khan hasn’t been shy in teasing what AEW fans can expect from the upcoming Rampage episode. He told Busted Open Radio the following.

“It’s going to be a huge card, and tonight [Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite] we’ll establish more of what’s coming on the premiere of Rampage. Of course, I think everyone knows what to expect on the second episode of Rampage, which is titled ‘The First Dance.’ And I expect the anticipation will continue to build.”

Three matches have been set for The First Dance. Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will take on Daniel Garcia. Plus, Jurassic Express will meet Private Party in an AEW World Tag Team Title eliminator. Also set for the card will be Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan.

Stick with SEScoops tomorrow night as we’ll keep you posted on the major news that comes out of The First Dance. Of course, we’ll also be bringing you full results.