Tyler Breeze On Why He’s Not Going To AEW Right Now

Matt Clemente (FKA Tyler Breeze) does not believe the time is right for him to sign with AEW. The 33-year-old was released by WWE in June and is fine with taking a little time away from wrestling.

Breeze spoke to Chris Van Vliet recently about his hesitation to go to AEW.

“If I go (to AEW), I don’t know if it would make a massive impact,” Breeze said (transcriptions via WrestlingNewsCO). “Now it’s kind of the norm. People are going over there, and there might be some big names going over there. Nobody knows what is happening, but I don’t think now is the right time for me to go there.”

Breeze continued to say that he’s not currently taking bookings but is getting in a lot of work at his wrestling school. Along with Shawn Spears, Breeze runs Flatbacks Wrestling school in Florida.

“I have wrestled for 14 years straight. I’m Ok with taking a little bit of a break. My body likes it, and I am getting enough wrestling at the school to keep my body good. I’m not currently taking any bookings.

Breeze also mentioned that he’s been smart with his money. When he got the call that he was released, it was not a long conversation and he was not worried about where his next pay cheque would come from.

“Luckily, I prepared and got ready for this, and when it happened, it was literally the shortest conversation of all time. ‘Bad news. Unfortunately, we’re going to have to let you go.’ ‘Ok, cool.’ ‘Do you have any questions?’ ‘No, not really. Thanks, man.’ I immediately started streaming again. I fired up everything and went into hustle mode. I’m ok with it all.”