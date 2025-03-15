Tyler Breeze Says He Wants To Wrestle On TV Again

Tyler Breeze says he still loves wrestling and wants to be back doing it full-time.

The former NXT star has stayed active in the wrestling business since his WWE release in 2021. He has signed a new contract with the company as the co-host of the UpUpDownDown channel in addition to running his own wrestling school. He has been taking classes in the Performance Center as well.

Breeze’s own career as a performer seems to have suffered because of it, however, and the wrestling veteran has only competed in 20 matches for different indie promotions since his WWE departure in 2021.

During a recent interview with Gabby Laspisa, Tyler Breeze was asked if he misses being an active performer. Replying to it, the former Champion noted that he never intended to halt his own career for this long but his other responsibilities led to him neglecting his run as a performer. According to him, he’d be open to signing a full-time contract again if someone offers him one:

“Do I enjoy the wrestling aspect of it still? Yeah, 100 percent. I’m still having matches here at the school because I like the wrestling aspect and like you said I can still do it. So we’re not to a point where I’m going, ‘Ah, I don’t really want to do this anymore.’ I would love to do this. I would love to do this full-time. It’s just a matter of someone wanting you to do it full-time,”

Don’t See Why I’m Not Doing It: Tyler Breeze

When asked what role he envisions himself in if he signs a deal, Tyler Breeze said that he’s happy to do whatever a promoter asks him to do. Later in the interview, the 37-year-old was asked about his personal goals in 2025. Breeze reiterated that he would like to be back wrestling on TV:

“Personal goals? I want to be back on TV wrestling. So wherever that happens to be, I would like to continue to wrestle because I am still able to, and I don’t see why I’m not doing it. So I would like to do that. That is probably my immediate goal, is to be back on TV wrestling,”

Tyler Breeze’s wrestling school partner Shawn Spears also made his return to NXT last year and he’s been featured regularly on TV since then. You can check out what Spears said about his retirement here.