Tyler Breeze Reflects on Advice Given to Him By Dolph Ziggler

Tyler Breeze was something of an underground hero during his time with both NXT and WWE. He never received the push that many fans wanted him to get. Yet, his crazy antics won their appreciation. There was no reason for the Fashion Police angle to get over, except for the way Breeze and Fandango sold it.

Talking in a recent interview on Insight with Chris van Vliet, Tyler Breeze spoke about his time with WWE and referred to some advice he was given by Dolph Ziggler. Advice that he carried with him his entire career.

“Dolph Ziggler gave me the perfect thing when I started working with him. He says ‘look, man. It’s very clear who the guy is. If it’s not you, chances are it will never be you. They won’t hand you the ball, but you will work with those guys. Even when you steal the ball from those guys, they still won’t give it to you. But you will always be used because they know they can rely on you.’” Tyler Breeze explained.

Tyler Breeze Knew There Were Other Ways to Succeed

There is no denying that Tyler Breeze is a talented wrestler. He was chosen to be the opponent for Jushin Thunder Ligers only match in WWE. He is a former FCW heavyweight champion, FCW tag champion – alongside Roman Reigns – and a former NXT Tag Team Champion. However, he knew he was never going to be ‘the guy!’.

However, thanks to further advice from Dolph Ziggler, Breeze realized there was another way to get over. By connecting with the fans, by working and being reliable.

“You get this underground following which Dolph did, which I did. The people know that they want something to happen, and it just won’t happen. It builds this cult following for you that translates into everything you do. I love being in that category. I think it’s really cool that people get behind you because the machine never did.” Tyler Breeze and Fandango shared a special bond with the WWE universe.

Tyler Breeze and his tag team partner were both released from their WWE contracts on June 21st. As of the time of writing, there is no word on where the pair will head next.