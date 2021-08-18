Tyler Breeze Say He “Was Preparing To Get Fired The Day I Got Hired”

The number of releases coming from WWE this year has been fast, thick, and ruthless. One such star to find himself out of work is former NXT Tag-Team champion, Tyler Breeze. He and his partner Fandango were released as part of the NXT cull in June this year.

Talking on a recent episode of Insight with Chris van Vliet, Tyler Breeze spoke about how he was preparing to be fired from the very minute he signed his developmental contract with WWE.

This was not because he knew of their ruthlessness with getting rid of talent, but simply because he knew life was a lot longer than an in-ring career.

“I was preparing to get fired the day I got hired,” Tyler Breeze said. “There is a lot of life to live after wrestling. I immediately started to make a plan, got ready. I remember looking at contracts. When I got my first contract, you have a 3- or 5-year developmental contract. But then I signed my main roster contract. I went ‘okay I’ve got 3 years. Realistically in a perfect world, I will last 3 years. I don’t want to have to sign it. I would like to, but if I don’t want to, I want the freedom to say no.’”

Tyler Breeze Understands there is More to Life than Wrestling

Wrestling is not a career to begin without love. Nobody is going to have a successful career if they do not love the thrill of taking bumps and getting in the ring night after night. However, there is a long time to go once most peoples’ in-ring careers have come to an end. Some are wrestling through and through and continue through into old age.

Tyler Breeze didn’t ever want to be in a position where he had to wrestle just because people were throwing money at him.

At that moment in time, I was not happy. All they said was ‘I’m sorry, we can give you more money.’ I said ‘I’ve been really smart with my money. I don’t need more money. That was when I had the conversation to go back to NXT. But I was ready to leave right then. I had accomplished everything I had wanted to achieve of having that goal of the freedom to not sign that contract.”

While he is still only just 33 and has a lot of gas left in the tank, Tyler Breeze is clearly a man with a sensible head on his shoulders, and a vision of where he wants to go. It will be another month before we can see Breeze back in the ring. While nothing has been said yet about his future destination, fans of Prince Pretty will be hoping to see him sign somewhere and maybe get the push he deserved in WWE.