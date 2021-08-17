Update on Becky Lynch and her WWE Status

WWE Superstar and former RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has been out of action for over a year. The ‘Man’ revealed during the WWE Performance Center era that she was pregnant, and would be taking time off ahead of becoming a mother.

That was at the RAW following Money In The Bank 2020, and Lynch’s child Roux was born in December 2020.

Fans have been speculating as to when/if the former Champion would return, and Lynch herself has been trolling fans online by suggesting that she could appear at anytime, most recently at the WWE Money In The Bank 2021 PPV event, where she was actually in attendance and training.

Becky Lynch Status

During a recent press conference call for WWE SummerSlam 2021, Seth Rollins confirmed that Becky Lynch is preparing to get back into the ring, but they do not currently have a firm date set for her return.

On a conference call with Seth Rollins ahead of #SummerSlam and he says that Becky Lynch’s goal is still to return to #WWE, but says he doesn’t know when she will return. He says both Becky and Roux are doing well. — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) August 17, 2021

There had been rumors of Becky Lynch making an appearance at WrestleMania 37 earlier this year as part of Bayley‘s Ding Dong, Hello segment.

Those rumors are back, and with the Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair match being in jeopardy having The Man return for a segment with Bayley might be the best alternative at this point.

Seth Rollins will be facing WWE Hall of Famer Edge at the event this Saturday on Peacock and WWE Network.