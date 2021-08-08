Update On Expected Changes To NXT (Report)

The look, format, and wrestlers pushed in NXT are all expected to change. The focus of the show is expected to fully move back to being a developmental brand with an objective to produce main roster talent in WWE. The expected changes to NXT were addressed recently on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“Paul Levesque and Shawn Michaels didn’t have anything to do with the cuts,” said Dave Meltzer. “It was done by Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and John Laurinaitis. And the basic gist is NXT is going to change in some ways. They think that a lot of the competitors are too small and too old.”

He continued to say that the basic feeling is that NXT lost the war and now it is returning to its previous goal of developing talent for the main roster.

“This is the aftermath and this is the new direction. And the new direction is younger guys and bigger guys,” Meltzer continued.

“What happened happened and now they want to get it back to what it was.”

He would continue to say that WWE doesn’t want older or smaller wrestlers. The focus will return on developing talent that “could one day main event WrestleMania“.

“The wording is ‘no more midgets, no one starting in their 30s, they want people who can be box office attractions and main characters’ so that’s what they are looking for now,” Meltzer continued.