Women’s Title Match Set For WWE NXT TakeOver 36

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver 36.

On Monday, WWE confirmed WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will make her next title defense against Dakota Kai.

The company has already confirmed that Gonzalez will respond to Kai on this Tuesday’s episode of NXT. This program started when Kai turned against Gonzalez on NXT two weeks ago. Just last week, Kai explained that she attacked her former best friend due to her being selfish and taking the spotlight after winning the NXT Women’s Championship when it should have been Kai’s opportunity.

WWE presents the NXT TakeOver 36 event on Sunday, August 22, 2021 in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center and will air on Peacock. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks as typically, there are 5 to 6 matches featured on the main card of this show.

WWE had been considering moving the show to Las Vegas, Nevada as SummerSlam takes place there the night before. However, the company decided to stick with the original location.