Wrestling World Reacts To Bianca Belair’s 25-Second Loss To Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch returned to WWE last night at SummerSlam. Shortly after it was announced that Sasha Banks was not cleared to compete, Carmella was revealed as Bianca Belair‘s new title challenger on the show. Before the match could begin, however, Lynch’s music hit and she promptly tossed Carmella out of the ring.
An impromptu match between Lynch and Belair then commenced. Lynch went to shake Belair’s hand, then punched her in the face and gave her The Man-Handle Slam for the quick pin. The match lasted a total of 25 seconds.
Several wrestlers and personalities from the world of wrestling sent out Tweets and social media posts in the moments following the quick match.
Comedian Ron Funches went through a range of emotions last night.
Funches also noted during the Reggie segment that he now understood why Bianca had to be squashed in quick fashion.
Fan reactions to Becky Lynch Beating Bianca Belair In 25 Seconds
Several fans posted Tweets about the match result as well. Many fans are comparing the quick loss to Kofi Kingston losing the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar.
Others are noting that Lynch’s actions last night could indicate she’s turning heel:
TV Insider’s Scott Fishman believes both Belair and Lynch were put in impossible situations.