WWE Concerned Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair Could Miss SummerSlam (Report)

Fans were informed before a WWE house show in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday that neither Sasha Banks or Bianca Belair would be on the show due to “unforeseen circumstances”. The same announcement was made before the house show in Columbia, South Carolina on Sunday.

According to a report from Mike Johnson of PW Insider, WWE is concerned that Banks and Belair could miss SummerSlam this weekend in Las Vegas.

“PWInsider.com has spoken with several sources inside the company who expressed concern their announced match will not take place at Summerslam this weekend, but there is nothing confirmed in that regard,” Johnson wrote.

Belair and Banks were 2 of 3 notable Superstars who did not participate in the house show on Saturday.

Charlotte Flair had been advertised for the show but did not appear. Photos of Charlotte backstage at TripleMania suggest she booked the night off to be there. Flair missing the Charlotte house show was addressed recently on Wrestling Observer Radio as well.

“I had been told some time back that she was going to Mexico City,” said Dave Meltzer. WWE continued to advertise Charlotte for the show, however.

“She probably asked for the day off and they gave it and then continued to advertise her, is that what we’re saying?” Meltzer asked.

“They were selling tickets for a Charlotte house show with her name. That didn’t matter. You gotta remember, some companies think its okay to false advertise.”