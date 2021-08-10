WWE Raw Draws Lowest Viewership Thus Far In Post-Thunder Era (8/9)

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.790 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s 1.821 million viewers and the 0.51 rating. Just four weeks back in front of live fans, this episode of Raw had its lowest viewership so far in the post-ThunderDome era.

Here’s the rest of the viewership breakdown for Monday Night Raw, courtesy of Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics:

P2+: 1,790,000 (-2%)

P18-49: 629,000 (-3%)

M18-49: 401,000 (-8%)

F18-49: 227,000 (+2%)

P18-34: 195,000 (-10%)

M18-34: 102,000 (-25%)

F18-34: 93,000 (+11%)

P35-49: 434,000 (+1%)

M35-49: 299,000 (-1%)

F35-49: 1,35,000 (+4%)

non-P18-49: 1161,000 (-1%)

Raw was expected to be up at least a little as it was the first show to not go up the Olympics, which it had been over the last two weeks. There was no strong competition at least on broadcast television.

This episode featured Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin, Karrion Kross vs. Jeff Hardy, Alexa Bliss vs. Dewdrop, Sheamus vs. Ricochet, Damian Priest vs. John Morrison, Nikki ASH vs. Rhea Ripley, and Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles.

Next week will be the go-home edition of Raw for the SummerSlam pay-per-view event.

SmackDown Viewership

The episode drew an average of 2.047 million viewers in the overnight ratings, up from the previous week that did 1.909 million viewers. In the 18-49 demographic, it did a 0.61 rating, which was up from the 0.57 rating the week before. The final ratings were 2.169 million viewers, up from last week’s 2.043 million viewers.