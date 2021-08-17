WWE Raw Ratings Increase For Final SummerSlam Build (8/16)

Monday’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.857 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the Adults 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s 1.790 million viewers and the 0.49 rating.

Here’s the hourly viewership breakdown for Raw, courtesy of Showbuzzdaily.com:

Hour 1: 1.912 million, 0.55 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 2: 1.864 million, 0.55 in the 18-49 Demo

Hour 3: 1.796 million, 0.55 in the 18-49 Demo

This was the go-home edition for SummerSlam for Raw, which historically increases ratings for the program.

Raw was the top cable program for the night as they beat Tucker Carlson Tonight with 0.55 to 0.41 in the 18-49 demo. This was the second-highest audience since May 3rd and second-best 18-49 number since April 19th.

Raw did an average of 0.40 in females 18-49 demo, 0.70 in males 18-49, 0.33 in adults 18-34, 0.22 in females 12-34, 0.38 in males 12-34, 0.70 in adults 25-54, and 0.90 in adults 50+.

This episode featured WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Goldberg in a face-to-face segment, Drew McIntyre vs. Veer & Shanky in a handicap match, Randy Orton vs. Omos, AJ Styles vs. Riddle, Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki ASH, Damian Priest vs. The Miz, Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax vs. Nikki ASH & Rhea Ripley, Karrion Kross vs. Jeff Hardy, and more.

SmackDown Viewership

The episode drew an average of 2.499 million viewers in the overnight ratings, up from the previous week that did 2.047 million viewers, but that was due to an incorrect configuration. In the 18-49 demographic, it did a 0.58 rating, which was down from the 0.61 ratings the week before. The final ratings were 2.084 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.169 million viewers.