WWE RAW Results (8/16): Goldberg & Lashley, Title Match Set For SummerSlam, RK-Bro

WWE RAW aired live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. It was the final episode of RAW before WWE SummerSlam this Saturday night. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley came face-to-face with Goldberg one final time before the PPV. A couple of vignettes for Elias were shown during tonight’s show. Elias walked away from a gravestone that read “Elias 2017-2021”.

AJ Styles def. Riddle Rhea Ripley def. Nikki A.S.H. Drew McIntyre def. Shanky & Veer in a Handicap match Damian Priest def. The Miz Mansoor def. Mace Randy Orton def. Omos via DQ Karrion Kross def. Jeff Hardy Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax def. Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H.

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

AJ Styles def. Riddle

Randy Orton kicked off the show by saying that people have been asking him all week why he dropped Riddle with an RKO. He knows that Riddle just wants to be friends but he doesn’t need friends. Orton added that he would have defeated AJ Styles by himself last week and did not need Riddle’s help.

Orton said that he is facing Omos tonight and while he is a giant, he is also a bit of a jackass. Randy said he is going to hit Omos with the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment, R-K… Riddle interrupted and made his way to the ring. Riddle said that he knows Orton was just teaching him the proper way to hit an RKO last week and that Orton doesn’t have to explain himself.

Riddle said that Orton needs him in his corner for his match against Omos and suggested that they give RK-Bro another shot. RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos interrupted. Styles said that nobody cares why Orton hit Riddle with an RKO but he enjoyed it and wouldn’t mind seeing it again. Styles claimed that Omos was going to de-fang The Viper tonight.

AJ added that he doesn’t want Omos to have all the fun and challenged Riddle to a match. Riddle accepted and wanted Orton to say ringside. Orton stuck around for a bit before heading backstage. Styles and Riddle traded shots early with Riddle taking control with a Floating Bro outside the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Styles missed with a Splash and Riddle capitalized with a flying forearm to the face. Riddle connected with a German Suplex and bridged into a cover for a two count. Styles hit a series of kicks and connected with a Neckbreaker for a near fall. Riddle battled back and went for a Broton but Styles got his knees up. AJ locked in the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring but Riddle was able to fight through the pain and reach the bottom rope to break the hold.

Riddle hit a knee to the face and then sent Styles into the turnbuckle with an Exploder Suplex. Riddle hobbled to the top rope but got distracted by Omos. AJ tripped Riddle up and planted him with the Styles Clash for the pinfall victory. Randy Orton will square off against Omos later tonight. Riddle was interviewed after the match and said he was just sad, man.

Rhea Ripley Pinned The Champ

RAW Women’s Champion Nikki ASH faced Rhea Ripley tonight with Charlotte Flair on commentary. Nikki will defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Charlotte and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match this Saturday night at SummerSlam. Nikki connected with a Crossbody and fired up the crowd as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, ASH connected with a Tornado DDT and went for the cover but Ripley powered out at one. Nikki went for another Crossbody but Rhea caught her. Rhea hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a near fall and then followed it up with the Riptide for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Nikki attacked Charlotte at the announce table. Nikki rolled Charlotte into the ring and Rhea greeted her with a Clothesline. They then booted Charlotte around and out of the ring to end the segment. Later on RAW, Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce suggested that Charlotte Flair find a partner and they will sanction a tag match later tonight. Flair didn’t seem interested in that idea and angrily walked away.

McIntyre Warned Mahal Ahead Of SummerSlam

Drew McIntyre battled Shanky & Veer in a Handicap Match. McIntyre will face Jinder Mahal this Saturday at SummerSlam. McIntyre brought Angela (the sword) to the ring with him. Shanky and Veer controlled the action briefly but McIntyre soon took control. McIntyre hit Veer with a Neckbreaker and then delivered a Michinoku Driver to Shanky. Drew followed it up with the Claymore for the easy pinfall victory.

After the match, McIntyre vowed to embarrass Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam in a moment that will live forever. Drew asked the crowd if they think he will beat Mahal and they agreed with him. Shanky & Veer are banned ringside from the match at SummerSlam.

Damian Priest def. The Miz By Using The Brogue Kick, Morrison Left Miz Behind

John Morrison came to the ring for an episode of “Moist TV”. The Miz was his guest.

Morrison seemed to think that The Miz was faking his injury and Miz said he was not a liar. Damian Priest interrupted and said that before he beats Sheamus at SummerSlam he wants to know why Miz has had Morrison push him around in a wheel chair if he has been cleared for weeks.

Miz told Morrison that Priest was just trying to spin everything around and turn them against each other. John Morrison suggested that Damian Priest face Miz tonight. Miz complained that he wasn’t fully ready for this and Priest shoved him in a kiddie pool that was in the ring.

United States Champion Sheamus joined commentary for the match. The Miz tried to give Sheamus a high five but the Celtic Warrior declined. Damian brought Miz back into the ring and Miz immediately began faking another injury. Priest send Miz to the ropes but he collapsed to the apron. Miz tripped up Damian and hit a double axe handle off the top rope.

The Miz danced around the ring and hit a few It Kicks. Priest punched Miz in his injured leg and hit him with some kicks to the chest. Damien leveled Miz with a kick to the face but Miz responded with a boot of his own. Miz asked Morrison for the drip stick but Morrison pulled it away. Morrison then walked to the top of the ramp and watched as Priest mocked Sheamus by beating his chest. Damian leveled Miz with a Brogue Kick for the pinfall victory.

Sheamus flipped out and called Damian a disrespectful scumbag. Sheamus shouted that this is his gold around his waist and it will never touch Damian’s grubby little paws. Sheamus noted that he may have a broken face but vowed to kick Damian’s head off of his shoulders this Saturday at SummerSlam. Miz and Morrison had a conversation backstage. Morrison said he was hurt and wanted to show Miz what it is like when someone you are relying on turns on you. The Miz told John that he gets it and wants to move on. Morrison agreed and Miz wondered what they should do at SummerSlam. John said “the wetter the better”. New Day were dancing around in the background during the conversation.

Mansoor def. Mace

Mace squared off with Mansoor tonight on RAW. T-Bar and Mustafa Ali were ringside for the match. Mace dominated the action early and hit a Chokeslam. Mansoor battled back and connected with a flying forearm. Mustafa Ali hit Mace with a Dropkick and Mansoor capitalized with a cover for the victory.

Eva Marie Slapped Doudrop

Eva Marie was rude to Doudrop backstage before an Alexa’s Playground segment. Eva said that Doudrop blew it last week. She told Doudrop to go to Alexa’s Playground and take Lilly the doll. Bliss was with Lilly in the playground and said she was excited to put an end to the Eva-Lution this Saturday at SummerSlam. Doudrop showed up and grabbed Lilly despite Alexa warning her. Doudrop stared at the doll before handing it back to Alexa and walking away.

Later on the show, Eva Marie got pissed that Doudrop didn’t bring back the doll. Eva said that this was like Doudrop showing up and slapping her in the face. Eva slapped Doudrop in the face twice and walked away.

Riddle Saved Randy Orton, RK-Bro Will Challenge For The RAW Tag Titles

Randy Orton faced Omos to begin the third hour of RAW. AJ Styles was ringside for the match. Orton went for the RKO right away but Omos blocked it. Omos connected with a Body Slam and posed in the ring as Styles cheered him on. Omos beat Orton down for a couple minutes and then launched him to the corner.

Omos charged but Orton was ready and slammed him into the turnbuckle. Randy got in some shots but the big man knocked him back down with a punch. Omos threw Orton to the corner again and went for a Splash but once again Orton got out of the way.

Orton went for the RKO again but Omos blocked it and sent Orton out of the ring. Omos distracted the referee and AJ Styles got in a cheap shot. The referee caught it and the match ended in a DQ. After the match, Styles rolled Orton into the ring and instructed Omos to beat him down some more.

Omos threw Orton out of the ring and followed him out there. Omos hurled Orton over the barricade and onto the concrete floor. He lifted Orton back up and carried him back to the ring. Styles paced around the ring before setting up for the Phenomenal Forearm. Riddle’s music hit and he rushed the ring. Riddle hit Omos with a Dropkick and Clotheslined Styles out of the ring. Omos climbed back to the apron as Styles stumbled around. Omos opted to carry AJ Styles backstage instead of getting into the ring with Riddle.

Riddle offered to help Orton up and Randy took him up on it. Orton asked for a microphone and told Riddle that respect is something that is earned. Randy stated that Riddle has had his back after everything he has done to him and has earned his respect. Orton laughed and said RK-Bro is back and shook Riddle’s hand. Randy then gave Riddle a hug and Riddle took the microphone. Riddle told Randy that he made him so happy and announced that they will challenge Styles & Omos for the RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam.

Karrion Kross def. Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy faced Karrion Kross again tonight. Before the match, Karrion Kross attacked Jeff Hardy during a backstage interview. Hardy still controlled the beginning of the match and connected with an inverted Atomic Drop. Jeff went for the Twist of Fate but Karrion countered into the Kross Jacket in the middle of the ring. Jeff tried to get out of it and reached for the ropes but ultimately tapped out. Karrion Kross will defend the NXT Championship against Samoa Joe this Sunday night at NXT TakeOver.

Charlotte & Nia Jax def. Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H.

Rhea Ripley & RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. teamed up to face Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax. Nia and Nikki started off the match in the ring. Jax shoved Nikki to the corner and trapped her there. Nikki escaped but Nia shoved her tot he canvas. Jax lifted Nikki up but she countered into a Sleeper Hold.

Jax broke free by bashing Nikki into the turnbuckle and then gave Nikki a stink face in the corner. Charlotte leveled Nikki with a boot to the face outside the ring as RAW went to a commercial break. When RAW returned, Nikki connected with a slam and tagged in Rhea Ripley.

Rhea hit Charlotte with a Clothesline and followed it up with a headbutt. Ripley knocked Jax off the apron and delivered a Dropkick to Charlotte’s face. Rhea followed it up with a Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Ripley hopped to the top turnbuckle and went for a missile Dropkick but Flair jumped out of the way. Shayna Baszler was shown watching backstage shuffling a deck of cards as Nia pleaded for a tag. Nia got the tag and hit Ripley with a Samoan Drop. Flair tagged herself back in and hit Natural Selection on Rhea for the pinfall victory.

Goldberg Hit Lashley With The Spear

Goldberg made his way to the ring for a face-to-face with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Goldberg said that there was something important that he needs to address, and brought up Lashley & MVP talking all day about fatherhood last week during their promo. Goldberg’s son was shown in the crowd and he introduced him. The crowd gave a nice reaction to Gage. He claimed that his son was the reason he came out of retirement and that he wants him to see who Goldberg really is.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley interrupted with MVP and walked to the entrance ramp. MVP stated that normally Goldberg lets his actions do the talking and wondered if Goldberg has realized he is outmatched. MVP added that Goldberg saw that it was going to be different this time when he locked eyes with Lashley. MVP claimed that Lashley was more dangerous, explosive, and dominant than Goldberg.

Lashley got into the ring with Goldberg as MVP stayed on the ring apron. Bobby stated that Goldberg is playing with house rules and the house always wins. Lashley told Goldberg that he will leave him with just enough so that he can tell his family and friends that he had the privilege of Lashley ending his career. The WWE Champion added that when you step into the ring, you step in “the house of the All Mighty”. Goldberg shouted that is “bullshit” and dropped the microphone. Lashley took a swing but Goldberg ducked and hit a Spear. Goldberg posed with his son on the ramp to close the show.