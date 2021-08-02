WWE Superstars ‘concerned’ about their status following Bray Wyatt release

WWE announced the shock release of Bray Wyatt over the weekend. The news broke Saturday evening, and several stories regarding the backstage situation and talent have been leaked over the past couple of days.

According to a report from Fightful Select, several WWE Superstars now do not feel ‘safe’ in their roles with the company, even the upper card talent who have seen the likes of Braun Strowman and now Wyatt released.

Bray Wyatt Release Concerns Talent

The official reason for Bray Wyatt being released from WWE was ‘budget cuts,’ at least this is what the talent where told over the weekend. Many believe that there is far more to the story, but we will have to wait to hear directly from the man himself.

In addition to being a third-generation wrestler and multi-time world champion, Bray Wyatt was one of the top merchandise movers in WWE over the past decade. The general feeling amongst WWE talent has been that if Wyatt is expendable, what does that mean from everyone else?

It’s not confirmed exactly which talents are concerned about their positions, and it is likely we won’t get any names, anytime soon.

There has been a lot of talk online about Bray Wyatt now making his way over to AEW, with some hoping that he join the Dark Order stable to ‘continue the work’ of his friend Brodie Lee who of course passed away late last year.