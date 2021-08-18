Zicky Dice Signs Multi-Year Deal With Impact Wrestling

Free Agent Zicky Dice has signed a multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling. Fightful Select was the first to report that Dice is now under contract with Impact.

“Fightful has confirmed that former NWA TV Champion Zicky Dice has signed a multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. He appeared on this week’s set of tapings in a tag team match and will initially be a part of the Brian Myers-Sam Beale group,” said Fightful Select.

More Info on Zicky Dice

Dice has wrestled for promotions like All Elite Wrestling, Major League Wrestling, and the National Wrestling Alliance. He also was signed to NWA and was the former NWA TV champion. However, Dice had been looking to test free agency this year. In the report, it said, “Dice elected to leave NWA after initially asking for his release last summer, but allowed his contract to expire at the end of 2020.”

His last major appearance for a wrestling promotion was MLW’s Battle Riot III on July 10th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He competed in a 40 man battle royal but was Dice eliminated from the match. While Dice is under contract with Impact, it’s unclear if he can still compete outside the company.