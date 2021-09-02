AEW Dynamite Results (9/1): CM Punk & Darby Allin, Anna Jay Returns, Jericho & MJF

AEW Dynamite aired live from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It was the 100th episode of Dynamite and the final edition before AEW All Out. AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker announced that she signed a long term deal with the promotion during tonight’s show and that she can now make matches. Baker announced that Kris Statlander will be facing Jamie Hayter and Rebel in a Handicap match on Rampage. Britt will defend the AEW Women’s Championship against Kris Statlander this Sunday at All Out.

Dynamite Results (9/1)

Santana & Ortiz def. FTR Orange Cassidy def. Jack Evans Powerhouse Hobbs def. Brian Cage Tay Conti def. Penelope Ford Young Bucks & Good Brothers def. Lucha Bros & Jurassic Express

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Santana & Ortiz def. FTR

FTR squared off against Santana & Ortiz in the first match of the night. Tully Blanchard was in FTR’s corner for the match. Harwood and Santana started off the action. Dax applied a Headlock but Santana quickly escaped. They both went for an Arm Drag at the same time and then opted to punch each other in the face. Santana and Ortiz sent FTR out of the ring and flipped onto them as the crowd popped.

Santana and Ortiz launched FTR into the barricade and followed it up with a Dropkick and then a Senton off the steel steps. Back in the ring, FTR was able to take control and isolated Ortiz in the ring. Wheeler sent Ortiz into the ring post and tagged Harwood back in.

Dax beat Ortiz down and applied a submission hold in the middle of the ring. Ortiz broke free but Dax quickly slammed him back to the mat and reapplied the hold. Dax knocked Santana off the ring apron and then capitalized with a cheap shot on Ortiz as the referee prevented Santana from getting in the ring.

Ortiz hit Harwood with a Dropkick to the face and both wrestlers fell to the mat. Wheeler tagged in and prevented Ortiz from making a tag. Ortiz leveled Cash with a Clothesline and started crawling to the corner. Santana and Dax tagged in and Santana exploded with a series of Clotheslines.

Santana planted Wheeler with a snap Suplex and then hit the Three Amigos on Harwood. Santana made his way to the top rope and hit a Frog Splash for a near fall. Ortiz tagged in as Santana brought Harwood to the corner. Ortiz hit a a Back Suplex and then a Cutter. Santana followed it up with another Suplex and Ortiz went for the cover but Cash broke it up at two.

Ortiz rolled up Harwood but Dax kicked out. Cash booted Ortiz in the face and Dax followed it up with a Brainbuster but somehow Ortiz was able to kick out at two. Wheeler tagged in and FTR set up for a double Suplex. Santana hit Dax with a Spear and Ortiz rolled up Wheeler for a two count. Santana tagged in and connected with a slam on Harwood for a two count.

Ortiz set up for a Piledriver as Santana climbed to the top rope. Harwood shoved Santana off the top rope as Wheeler hit a slam for a near fall. Dax tagged in and perched Ortiz on the top turnbuckle. Wheeler tagged in as Harwood set up for a Superplex. Santana and Wheeler battled in the corner as Harwood hit the Superplex on Ortiz. FTR hit the Big Rig on Ortiz but Santana broke up the cover with a Splash. Santana hit Wheeler with a Cutter, Ortiz followed it up with a Codebreaker, Santana with a Superkick, and then a double Suplex on Cash for the pinfall victory.

Darby & Sting Helped CM Punk, Sting Will Not Be Ringside At All Out

CM Punk made his way to the ring as the crowd chanted his name. Punk asked the crowd if they were sick of him yet and they shouted “no!”. CM added that he will never get tired of this and will enjoy this while it lasts. Punk noted that this could end for him on Sunday against Darby Allin.

Punk claimed that he was nervous, and even scared about wrestling for the first time in 7 years. The crowd chanted “you still got it!” and Punk crossed his fingers. Punk promised that every time he comes to the ring…

Punk could not finish his sentence as Daniel Garcia and 2point0 attacked him from behind. They beat the hell out of him as the crowd booed. Finally, Darby Allin’s theme hit and he made his way to the ring with Sting. Punk battled back and unloaded some punches. Allin hit a Coffin Drop, Sting hit a Death Valley Drop, and CM Punk connected with a GTS in an awesome sequence. CM Punk and Darby Allin had a stare down as Sting paced around the ring. Sting was about to say something but CM Punk stopped him and threw Matt out of the ring.

Sting told CM Punk “mucho respect” and that their paths never have crossed. Sting said it felt good to see the GTS in person and announced that he will not be ringside for the match at All Out because he wants to see the two face each other 1 v 1. Allin and CM Punk stared at each other some more before Darby left the ring to end the segment.

MJF Warned Chris Jericho

Tony Schiavone interviewed MJF backstage tonight on Dynamite. MJF listed all of Jericho’s nicknames and said his career is unparrarelled and he will be forever etched in the history of professional wrestling. MJF stated that he will be replacing Jericho and brought up Mohamed Ali. He noted how he was the greatest but came back a couple times too many and didn’t know when to walk away.

MJF claimed that it takes Jericho 5 hours to get out of bed now and he is addicted to the spotlight. MJF said he will have the distinct honor of ending one of the greatest runs in professional wrestling at All Out. He closed the promo by saying that Jericho’s want to be remain in the spotlight will be the reason the music dies for him at All Out.

Orange Cassidy def. Jack Evans

Orange Cassidy faced Jack Evans tonight. Matt Hardy attacked Orange Cassidy before the match. Evans hit an Enziguri and then a Splash in the corner. Jack followed it up with a Suplex and unloaded some punches to Cassidy’s face. Evans booted Cassidy in the chest and delivered some knees to the face.

Evans went for a Clothesline but Cassidy ducked and connected with a Tornado DDT for a two count. Cassidy hit some lazy kicks and then the two just kept reversing Waist Locks over and over. Orange finally sent Evans to the corner and bounced his head off the top turnbuckle. Cassidy made his way to the top rope but Evans caught him with a punch to the face as Dynamite went to a commercial break. When Dynamite returned, Cassidy quickly won with a roll-up. Matt Hardy tried to attack Orange Cassidy. HFO rushed the ring and surrounded Cassidy but Jurassic Express made the save.

Jim Ross Interviewed Jericho

Jim Ross interviewed Chris Jericho tonight on Dynamite. Jericho said he started his main event journey in this business in Chicago at the All State Arena. Chris noted that Jim Ross was the one who recruited him as well. Jim asked why Jericho opted to put his AEW wrestling career on the line against MJF at All Out.

Jericho called MJF a piece of shit, and mentioned the dates that MJF have beaten him. Chris said he has never been complacent, in fact that is why he is in AEW in the first place. Jericho noted that it was no guarantee that AEW was going to be a success three years ago and would be kicking himself if he was complacent and didn’t join.

Chris added that if he cannot beat MJF, that signifies the beginning of the end for him. Jericho admitted that he will go to commentary full time, thank the crowd for allowing him to be a part of their lives because they were such a big part of his. Chris got a little choked up saying that but pulled himself together. Jericho said that he wants more and MJF is going to have to break every bone in his body, and squeeze every breath out of his lungs at All Out. Jericho closed the promo by claiming MJF doesn’t have the balls to get rid of him.

Powerhouse Hobbs def. Brian Cage

Powerhouse Hobbs made his way down the entrance ramp with Hook. Hobbs was set to face Brian Cage and Cage attacked him during his entrance. Brian launched Hobbs into the barricade a couple times before rolling him into the ring. The match officially started and Hobbs got out of the ring. Hook got in Cage’s face and Powerhouse Hobbs capitalized with an attack as Brian got back into the ring.

When Dynamite returned, Hobbs was in control but Cage battled back and slammed Hobbs face fist on the canvas. Cage and Hobbs collided a couple times in the ring before Brian connected with a big Exploder Suplex. Cage hit an uppercut in the corner and followed it up with a release German Suplex for a two count.

Hobbs ducked under a Clothesline and hit a Spinebuster for a two count. Cage battled back and hit Hobbs with an F10. Hobbs rolled to the apron and Cage brought him back into the ring with a Suplex. Hook hopped on the apron for a distraction and then Ricky Starks bashed Cage with the FTW Championship. Hobbs capitalized with a Powerslam for the pinfall victory.

Gunn Club & The Factory Attacked Paul Wight

QT Marshall called out Paul Wight tonight on Dynamite. The Factory attacked Paul but he sent them all flying. Paul connected with a big Chokeslam and then swatted Aaron Solo to the mat. Gunn Club showed up late to the party and posed with Paul Wight. Billy Gunn turned on Paul Wight and attacked him with a chair. The Factory then beat Paul Wight down to end the segment that felt like it was from twenty years ago.

Anna Jay Returned

Penelope Ford faced Tay Conti on this week’s Dynamite. The Bunny was in Penelope Ford’s corner for the match. Conti controlled the action early and hit Ford with a knee to the face. Tay followed it up with a running kick for a near fall. Conti hopped to the top turnbuckle but Ford shook the top rope and Tay crashed to the mat as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Conti hit an elbow to the face and followed it up with a Crossbody. Tay hit a Clothesline and then a Tilt-A-Whirl Slam for a near fall. Ford went for the Muta Lock but Conti countered into a Heel Hook. Ford reached the ropes to break the hold and Conti sent her to the corner. Conti hit a kick to the face but Penelope shrugged it off and hit a Gutbuster for a two count. The Bunny tried to interfere but it backfired and Conti rolled up Ford for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Penelope Ford and The Bunny attacked Conti. Anna Jay made her return and rushed the ring for the save. Anna shared a hug with Conti as The Bunny and Penelope Ford retreated.

The Elite Sent A Message Heading Into All Out

Young Bucks & Good Brothers faced Lucha Bros & Jurassic Express in the main event. Lucha Bros and Young Bucks shoved each other and started talking trash during the beginning of the match. The Young Bucks will put the AEW Tag Team Championships on the line against Lucha Bros in a Steel Cage match this Sunday at All Out. Lucha Bros took control of the match as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Fenix unloaded some kicks to Karl Anderson and then hit a springboard Arm Drag on Nick Jackson. Pentagon Jr. hit a Dropkick to the groin off the top rope but Matt Jackson broke it up at two. Karl Anderson and Luchasaurus tagged in. Luchasaurus sent Anderson to the corner and planted him with a German Suplex.

Luchasaurus knocked Gallows out of the ring and then threw Nick onto him. Jungle Boy used Luchasaurus’ back as a springboard and flipped onto Young Bucks and Gallows. Luchasaurus hit a Chokeslam and a Standing Moonsault on Anderson for a two count.

Good Brothers hit Magic Killer on Fenix and went for the cover but Luchasaurus kicked out at two. Fenix planted both Matt & Nick with a Cutter and went for a Crossbody. Young Bucks caught Fenix and hit the Meltzer Driver for the pinfall victory. AEW Champion Kenny Omega came to the ring with Nakazawa raising the title behind him. The Elite beat down Lucha Bros and Jurassic Express.

Good Brothers sent Luchasaurus through a table with the Magic Killer. Kenny went after Jungle Boy until Christian Cage rushed the ring. The Elite beat Christian down and Brandon Cutler brought some kendo sticks into the ring. Omega demanded that the cage be lowered as The Elite continued the beatdown. The crowd reacted for the cage but were dead for the rest of the segment. Dante Martin, Jungle Boy, Marko Stunt, etc. tried to climb the cage but kept getting batted away with kendo sticks. Young Bucks held Cage up and Omega leveled him with the V-Trigger to end the show.