AEW Dynamite Results (9/15): Bryan Danielson & Kenny Omega, Adam Cole vs. Kazarian

AEW Dynamite aired live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Adam Cole made his AEW in ring debut against Frankie Kazarian. CM Punk joined commentary for the show. Fuego Del Sol put his new car on the line and challenged Miro to a TNT Championship match at Rampage this Friday. Miro later accepted in a backstage promo.

Dynamite Results (9/15)

Adam Cole def. Frankie Kazarian FTR def. Dante Martin & Matt Sydal Jade Cargill def. Leyla Hirsch Darby Allin def. Shawn Spears Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston def. 2point0

Here are the takeaways from the show:

Adam Cole Won His First Match In AEW

Adam Cole battled Frankie Kazarian in the first match of the night. Cole sent Frankie out of the ring with a Back Body Drop and followed him out there. Cole beat him down some more and then bowed for the crowd. That allowed Frankie to regroup and he slammed Cole to the mat.

Cole popped up and leveled Kazarian with a boot to the face. Kazarian rolled up Cole for a two count. and then applied a submission hold in the middle of the ring. Cole break free but Kazarian connected with a Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Adam Cole connected with a kick to the face and climbed to the top turnbuckle.

Frankie countered the Panama Sunrise into an Alabama Slam and followed it up with a springboard Leg Drop for a two count. Cole hit a Ushigoroshi and went for the cover but Frankie kicked out at two. Cole hit the Panama Sunrise and followed it up with the Last Shot for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Adam Cole said hope is a dangerous thing and that the locker room hopes that they can keep up with The Elite but that will not happen. Cole said that Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy have already gotten under his skin. Cole challenged the three of them to a 6-man tag against The Elite at Rampage Grand Slam next week. Next week’s episode of Rampage will be a two hour show.

Brian Pillman Jr. Interrupted MJF

MJF came to the ring to with Wardlow and scolded the crowd for being sympathetic towards Brian Pillman. MJF added that they should show him sympathy because he is currently in the arm pit of America (New Jersey). The crowd chanted “shut the f*ck up!” as MJF claimed to not care if he offends anyone.

Maxwell said he is a very religious man and decided to have a conversation with the late great Brian Pillman. MJF joked that Pillman is in hell and his widow created the worst excuse for a 2nd generation wrestler.

MJF vowed to embarrass Pillman if he shows up next week in Queens. Pillman’s theme hit and MJF sent Wardlow up the ramp to meet Brian up there. Pillman Jr. snuck into the ring from behind and went after MJF with a chair. Wardlow broke it up but Pillman Jr. sent him out of the ring to end the segment.

FTR Picked Up A Win

FTR faced Dante Martin & Matt Sydal tonight on Dynamite. Sydal and Martin sent FTR to the outside and connected with a couple Suicide Dives as Dynamite went a break. When Dynamite returned, Harwood had a submission hold applied but Sydal escaped with an Arm Drag.

Cash Wheeler and Dante Martin tagged in. Dante hit a Dropkick and followed it up with a Senton for a near fall. FTR isolated Dante Martin in the ring and connected with the Big Rig for the pinfall victory.

Cody Returned & Attacked Malakai Black

Malakai Black made his way to the ring and asked the members of the House of Black to please rise. Rosario Dawson (actress, judge the Big Show with Cody) jumped the barricade and hopped on Malakai’s back. Cody made his way through the crowd and attacked Malakai. The two then battled into the crowd as Dynamite went to a break.

Inner Circle Will Face Men Of The Year Next Week

Dan Lambert came to the ring with American Top Team and Men of the Year. Chris Jericho quickly interrupted with Jake Hager. Lambert ranted as the crowd sang along to Judas even after the song stopped playing. Jericho said it sounds like 15k people here love that sound and started singing “I’m a fat face dip shit” in reference to Lambert and CM Punk jokingly wondered if that was a Fozzy song.

Jericho quoted Mike Tyson and said that everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face. Jericho referenced his past battles backstage with Goldberg and Lesnar as evidence that he can fight after. Lambert said that the Men of the Year will take out the “Inner Circlejerk” next week in the Big Apple at Rampage Grand Slam.

Jade Cargill def. Leyla Hirsch

Jade Cargill faced Leyla Hirsch tonight on Dynamite. Leyla got in some offense early and kept Jade grounded. However, Jade’s power was too much and Cargill unloaded on Hirsch in the corner. Cargill hit a Pump Handle Slam that sent Hirsch face first to the canvas. Cargill followed it up with the Jaded for the pinfall.

Team Taz Attacked CM Punk

Taz and Hook interrupted CM Punk on commentary and got in his face. Powerhouse Hobbs attacked Punk from behind as Hook cleared off the announce table. Hobbs Chokeslammed CM Punk on the table but it didn’t break and he fell to the floor. It was later announced that CM Punk will have his first TV match next Friday on Rampage Grand Slam against Powerhouse Hobbs.

Sting & Darby Allin Will Face FTR Next Week

Darby Allin faced Shawn Spears tonight with Tully Blanchard and Sting. The two battled to the outside and Allin sent Spears into the steel steps. Spears tripped Allin on the ring apron and it looked like he landed on his head as Dynamite went to a break.

Spears started wiping Allin’s face paint off in the ring. Allin battled back and connected with a Sunset Bomb. Allin sent Spears out of the ring and into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Allin connected with the Coffin Drop for the pinfall victory.

After the match, FTR rushed the ring and beat down Sting and Darby Allin. Harwood and Wheeler planted Sting with a Piledriver and wiped off his face paint. It was later announced that FTR will face Sting & Darby Allin.

Omega Will Face Bryan Danielson Next Week On Dynamite

Bryan Danielson was about to be interviewed by Tony Schiavone but the AEW Champion Kenny Omega interrupted with Don Callis. Callis started ranting and said that Danielson cannot just demand title shots and that The Elite runs AEW. Danielson told Callis to shut up and that this is not about the title. Danielson added that one day it will be about the title but it is just about seeing who is better right now. Callins interrupted again and Bryan called him a piece of shit.

Danielson said he came here to fight the Best Bout Machine but all he sees is a guy who hangs out with a bunch of stooges and lets this piece of shit (Don Callins) talk for him. Bryan added that he has heard the rumors that Omega has lost a step but he just thinks Kenny has lost his balls. Kenny accepted the challenge and Callis was distraught as the crowd chanted “yes!”. Omega and Bryan had a stare down in the ring to end the segment.

Archer & Suzuki Attacked Moxley & Kingston

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston faced 2point0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee) in the main event. 2point0 isolated Moxley in the ring and took turns beating him down as Dynamite went to a commercial break.

When Dynamite returned, Kingston tagged in and hit the Backfist to the future and followed it up with a DDT. Moxley and Kingston teamed up on Parker and connected with a Half Nelson Suplex/Lariat combo for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Minoru Suzuki’s theme hit as Moxley got angry in the ring. Suzuki smirked and made his way down the entrance ramp. Lance Archer dragged Eddie Kingston out of the ring and beat him down against the barricade. Suzuki and Moxley battled to the outside. Suzuki went for a Gotch Style Piledriver through a table but Moxley escaped. Jon then unloaded some more punches to Minoru’s face and the battle continued through the crowd as Dynamite went off the air. Suzuki & Archer will face Moxley & Kingston at Dynamite Grand Slam next week.

Matches Announced For Next Week

Dynamite Grand Slam (9/22)

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. MJF Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black Sting & Darby Allin vs. FTR AEW Women’s Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. Ruby Soho Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson (non-title match)

