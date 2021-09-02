AEW President Tony Khan Confirms AEW Dark move to Universal Studios

All Elite Wrestling will record episodes of AEW Dark at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

AEW President Tony Khan conducted a media call today ahead of All-out, which takes place this Sunday. Khan confirmed that AEW would record episodes at Universal Studios. He also hasn’t ruled out doing some episodes at arenas, depending on AEW’s schedule.

AEW Dark Moving Location

Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer reported on Twitter that Dark would be recording at Universal Studios. However, it’s unclear when AEW will begin taping shows at Universal Studios. The August 31st episode took place at UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Khan, inspired by World Championship Wrestling, wanted to use a studio for wrestling like WCW Worldwide.

More Focus on AEW Dynamite and Rampage

The introduction of AEW Rampage on TNT has achieved great reception from viewers. Showbuzz Daily’s Mitch Metcalf reports that the August 27th episode of Rampage did 722,000 in viewership. Unlike Rampage and Dynamite, Dark is available on AEW’s Youtube Channel. It also hasn’t delivered on the same numbers that Rampage or AEW Dynamite has in viewership. The August 31st episode hasn’t reached 400,000 views yet, as of today.

Khan also shared in the call that he sees Dynamite and Rampage as the A-shows. While AEW will record Dark at Universal Studios, major AEW stars will still appear on the show.