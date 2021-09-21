Backstage News On AEW’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament

AEW announces a partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation yesterday. The agreement will see AEW produce apparel and action figures featuring Owen’s likeness. He will also appear in the upcoming AEW console video game. AEW also announced the Owen Hart Cup tournament, something that reportedly has been in the works for some time.

Dave Meltzer addressed the creation of the Owen Hart Cup during a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

“They’ve been working on this for a long, long time,” Meltzer said. “It was months ago, I remember bringing up – and I don’t know if it was on a show, it may have just been in conversation – but I know that I brought up the idea to Tony Khan of a Brodie Lee tournament and he said ‘we have an idea for a tournament’ so this was the idea.”

“They are going to do an annual Owen Hart Cup. They are going to work with Martha Hart. it’s a win-win, there is nothing negative to say on this at all. It’s great, Martha Hart is a great person,” he continued. “I mean really a great person, it’s too bad people don’t get that but she really is.”

AEW may have considered the idea of naming the tournament “King of Harts” as they applied to trademark the term this summer.

Chris Jericho On Wanting AEW To Honor Owen Hart

Chris Jericho spoke to Sportskeeda last year about his hope that AEW will find a way to honor Owen.

“I think the family realises there’s other places to go other than WWE, there’s a lot of other Halls of Fame and a lot of other places where Owen could get some of the accolades that he deserves, 21 years later,” Jericho said. “I’d love to see (Martha) do something with AEW. I think the spirit of Owen Hart lives on in AEW for sure.”

Jericho also commented on Owen not going in the WWE Hall of Fame.

“I never thought Owen should go in the (WWE) Hall of Fame it’s just not right,” Jericho said. “I think anybody who had any problems with that should watch (The Dark Side episode on Owen) and will understand where the family’s coming from.”