Bandido Issues Apology Over Travis Banks Booking

ROH World Champion Bandido has offered an apology over a controversial booking.

Bandido and Big Lucha were in charge of running an event inside the ROH titleholder’s gym. The action took place on Sept. 16. There were positive vibes surrounding the event going in but there’s a major elephant in the room that needed to be addressed.

Former WWE NXT UK star Travis Banks was booked for the show. Banks was called out in the 2020 “Speaking Out” movement by Millie McKenzie, who competes in NXT UK. McKenzie said she had a secret relationship with Banks at the age of 17 and accused him of obsessive behavior.

WWE and PROGRESS Wrestling ended up cutting ties with Banks in June 2020.

Fans who tuned in to the Big Lucha card were taken aback when Banks appeared in a match. Bandido took to his Twitter account to apologize.

“On behalf of Big Lucha & Bandido’s Gym I want to apologize for my mistake yesterday. I don’t want to give any excuses. I am learning the difference between being a wrestler who just plays a small part of an event & being the person who is responsible for everything that happens.

“When it’s my show. I accept responsibility & sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended. I promise to do better in the future.”