Bianca Belair On When She Found Out About Changes In Her SummerSlam Match

Belair says she was looped in at the very last minute

By Anutosh Bajpai
Bianca Belair
(via WWE)

Bianca Belair was originally scheduled to face Sasha Banks at the SummerSlam PPV. She didn’t find out that her opponent had been changed to Becky Lynch until the last minute. The former SmackDown women’s champion recently had an interview with Inside The Ropes. She talked about her SummerSlam experience among other things.

Revealing when she was told about the change of plans, Belair said that she practically found out about it when she had already entered the ring for the bout:

“It was pretty much very, very, very, very, very last minute. Pretty much when I was in the ring up – until the time that I went out [to the ring].” said Bianca Belair, “Very late call, very late moment, Everything, all the emotions that you saw in my face during the match at SummerSlam, were real emotions,”

WWE knew that Sasha Banks will not be able to compete at the SummerSlam PPV 8 days before the show but they didn’t officially call off the match until the day of the event. Bianca Belair wasn’t the only performer who wasn’t told about the changed plans until very late either. Becky Lynch also found out that she will be competing at the PPV only a day before the show.

