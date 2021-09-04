Brock Lesnar Announced For WWE Super SmackDown

WWE has confirmed that Brock Lesnar will make his return to television next week on the Super Smackdown from Madison Square Garden. The news broke on Smackdown last night as Paul Heyman informed Roman Reigns that Lesnar will be on the show.

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar Head To Head Statistics

A 4th singles match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar appears to be on the horizon. Their previous 3 singles matches all took place in 2018. Lesnar defeated Reigns at WrestleMania 34 and then again a few weeks later in a steel cage match at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. Reigns then finally defeated Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018.

Lesnar and Reigns have also been involved in 3 multi-person matches as opponents as well. At WrestleMania 31, their singles match got changed to a triple threat when Seth Rollins cashed in his MITB briefcase and won the title. Reigns won a triple threat match against Lesnar and Dean Ambrose at Fastlane 2016 and Lesnar won a fatal 4-way at SummerSlam 2017 against Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Samoa Joe.

Lesnar and Reigns are the two longest-reigning Universal Champions in history. Lesnar has held the title for 686 combined days across 3 reigns. Reigns has held the title 431 days across two title reigns.