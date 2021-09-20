Bronson Reed Has A Theory On WWE Release

Bronson Reed has an idea of why WWE decided to cut ties with him.

Reed was among the slew of NXT talent releases made back in August. Reed joined the likes of Bobby Fish and Mercedes Martinez in the list of names that had been let go. For many, Reed’s name was the most surprising as he appeared to be primed for a main roster debut.

During an episode of his JONAHDROME podcast, Reed discussed what he was told by WWE management after his dark match as well as his match against Drew Gulak on Main Event.

“Again, no real feedback, Johnny Ace was backstage. Drew said to me, ‘let’s wait to see what Vince says.’ We waited for Vince, Raw is going on, he’s a very busy man. He said, ‘Good work,’ and that was it. I thought I did a pretty good job. I didn’t get told anything. Never got told that my work wasn’t good. All it was, was, ‘you need to smile more.’ In my Main Event match, I made sure to smile. Laurinaitis mentioned about my tattoo, that maybe I needed to cover it up, which I think it pretty silly.”

Bronson Reed went on to share his theory on why he ended up being let go.

“I have no clue why they would release me other than it has something to do with look. I 100% think it has to do with body image or the fact that I was an Indie wrestler and had been wrestling for fourteen years and they are going in this new direction of hiring young talent that are athletes outside of wrestling.”